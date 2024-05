In one week, the St. Paul RiverCentre will transform into a Hmong musical wonderland as the Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival takes center stage.

Txongpao Lee, the executive director of the Hmong Cultural Center, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Paul Folger to discuss the event.

The festival is free for the whole family and takes place on May 26 at 11 a.m.