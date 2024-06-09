INTERVIEW: Pryes Brewing block party

It’s summer festival season, and the Pryes Brewing Block Party is returning for its seventh year Friday and Saturday in Minneapolis.

The event is $12 for adults and free for those 17 and under when with an adult. Wristbands are good for re-entry both days.

There will be live music and craft beer.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Jeremy Pryes, the brewery’s founder and head brewer, to learn more about the event.