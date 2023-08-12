INTERVIEW: “Project Got Your Back” Aims to Break 2 World Records

nbsp;

Project Got Your Back, a Minnesota-based foundation that aims to connect and support veterans, is looking to break two world records on Aug. 19.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Paul Davis, Executive Director of “Project Got Your Back” (PGYB), to discuss the event.

PGYB is hoping to set the world record for the Longest Parade of Boats and the Most People Floating with Pool Noodles Simultaneously, said Davis, adding that it’s all happening on Lake Minnetonka on Aug. 19.

He added that just over 250 people need to show up to break the pool noodle record and about 1200 boats for the parade of boats record. Davis said the reason for trying to break the records is to bring awareness to PGYB and to connect veterans with “life-saving resources.”

