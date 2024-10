INTERVIEW: Pinehaven Farm fall fun

There’s lots of fun coming up at Pinehaven Farm in Wyoming, MN.

The Great Pumpkin Trail and the Dead End Hayride will go until Saturday, Nov. 2. The farm itself will close after Sunday, Oct. 27.

More information can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Meredith Hastings, co-owner of Pinehaven Farm, to learn more.