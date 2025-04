INTERVIEW: People of Color Career Fair

The People of Color Career Fair will take place at the St. Paul Rivercentre on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Professionals of color will have the opportunity to connect with 40 of the state’s top employers.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, the founder and producer of the career fair, to learn more.