INTERVIEW: Penumbra Theatre’s annual Black Nativity show

INTERVIEW: Black Nativity show

The Penumbra Theatre is putting on its 32nd annual Black Nativity show.

Opening night will be Dec. 5, with previews of the show on Dec. 3 and 4.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $40 for seniors and $20 for students and be purchased here. More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Jennifer Whitlock, a Penumbra Company member who plays the Narrator in the show, to learn more.