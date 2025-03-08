INTERVIEW: Pay Gap Comedy Series

Female comedians will be taking the stage every Wednesday at the Market at Malcolm Yards to deliver laughs and discuss gaps that exist for women.

Each week, four comedians will take the stage at 7 p.m. where comedians like Miss Shanna Paul and Mary Jo Peele will take to the stage discussing a variety of topics ranging from their lives, their kids, their spouses and other great stories.

In addition to the comedy, food and drink will be available from the Market at Malcolm Yards. The event will also include prizes that can be won during gender trivia.

Fundraising during the event will go to the Rock What You Got Fund. Additional information can be found HERE.