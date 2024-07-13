INTERVIEW: Ordway Inside Out brings free arts to Rice Park

Arts programming is coming to St. Paul’s Rice Park this summer.

It’s all part of the Ordway Inside Out lineup, which continues with a performance on Saturday night.

President and CEO of the Ordway Chris Harrington, talked with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about the event Saturday morning.

Information on the event can be found on the lineup’s website, or by watching the interview in the video above.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night and is free to the public.