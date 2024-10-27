INTERVIEW: Northernettes skating expo

The Northernettes are hosting a synchronized skating competition at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ridder Arena at the U of M.

The organization was formed in 2017 and is one of the top synchronized skating organizations in the country.

More information is available here. The event is free and open to the public.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Alana Christie, the founder and head coach of the Northernettes, to learn more.