St. Paul is hosting a Native American Food Festival on July 5 at Harriet Island Regional Park.

Whether it’s traditional Native American food, fusion dishes, or fair foods, more than 70 vendors offer a wide range of options for visitors.

Mariah Grant, founder of the festival and co-owner of Trickster Tacos, spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about what the event holds.

More information can be found HERE.