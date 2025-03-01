INTERVIEW: My Very Own Bed’s new ‘Bed Rocks’ fundraising event

My Very Own Bed is holding a fundraising event with live entertainment, food, drinks, and a silent and live auction at the Ukrainian Event Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 8.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Meg Hobday from the organization to talk about the event.

Event access is $50 for individual tickets and $75 for two.

My Very Own Bed is a Minneapolis nonprofit that helps provide kids who are transitioning into stable housing with bed and dream kits, providing more than 9,000 children with new beds and dream kits—complete with bedding, pillows, books, and stuffed animals.

