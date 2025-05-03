INTERVIEW: MN Ovarian Cancer Alliance marks 25 Years

Minnesotans are rallying around a cancer difficult to treat and detect: ovarian cancer.

World Ovarian Cancer Day is Thursday, and to mark the occasion, the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is hosting a gala and silent auction to help raise funds for research.

The gala is scheduled for May 9 at Quincy Hall in Northeast Minneapolis, while the silent auction is already live online.

Links to the gala and silent auction can be found on KSTP’s FEATURED ON 5 Tab.