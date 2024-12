INTERVIEW: Miracle at Big Rock

Big Rock Creek is hosting its 4th-annual “Miracle at Big Rock” event until Jan. 4.

This year, you can enjoy a walk-through or drive-through tour of over 25 million lights.

There are over 37 acres of lights and several events to enjoy.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor and reporter Brett Hoffland sat down with Becky Lindblom, events director for Big Rock Creek, to learn more.

More information is available here. Tickets can be purchased here.