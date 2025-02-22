INTERVIEW: Minnesota Wedding Show

Just like the weather, wedding season is beginning to warm up in Minnesota, with a show just around the corner to help with those special days to come.

St. Paul will be hosting the Minnesota Wedding Show on Sunday at the River Center.

From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., the show will host the largest amount of wedding professionals in the area and allow couples and wedding planners to talk with professionals and reserve services.

