INTERVIEW: Minnesota Soul Festival

Minnesota’s first-ever Soul Festival is happening next Saturday and celebrates Minnesota soul in all its forms with music, dance, art and more.

On Saturday morning, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McClean sat down with Alfred Babington-Johnson, the Founder and CEO of Stairstep Foundation—the organization that’s presenting the festival—to talk about the event.

The event will be at US Bank Stadium on Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

For more information on the Minnesota Soul Festival click HERE.