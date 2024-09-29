INTERVIEW: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum fall events
Looking for some fun this fall? The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has plenty of fall-themed events for the whole family.
The events include:
- Pumpkin displays all of October
- Scarecrows in the Garden until Oct. 31
- Fall Color Trail Run/Hike Oct. 11-13
- Full Hunter’s Mook Hike on Oct. 17
A full list of events can be found here.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Wendy Composto, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum events manager, to learn more.