INTERVIEW: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum fall events

By KSTP

INTERVIEW: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum fall events

INTERVIEW: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum fall events

Looking for some fun this fall? The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has plenty of fall-themed events for the whole family.

The events include:

A full list of events can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Wendy Composto, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum events manager, to learn more.