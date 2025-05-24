INTERVIEW: Minnesota Grillfest

Next weekend, the Minnesota Grillfest will be held in St Paul.

On May 31 and June 1, the 13th annual Minnesota Grillfest will be hosted at CHS Field.

The event will feature “drink battles” with competitions fighting to decide whose Bloody Mary is superior, as well as which margarita is the best.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a grillfest without the grub. Barbeque battles will also be held, with over 100 vendors, there is bound to be something for everyone.

Details on the event can be found ONLINE.