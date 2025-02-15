INTERVIEW: Minnesota Golf Show

The Minneapolis Convention Center is scheduled to host a massive golf show next weekend.

From Feb. 21 until Feb. 23, the Midwest’s largest golf show will be in the Twin Cities, featuring over one hundred booths where avid golfers can see the latest in equipment, clothing and more.

The event will feature a number of activities, including a demo zone to test equipment, an opportunity to putt for $100,000, and more.

More information on the Minnesota Golf Show can be found on the Featured on 5 Tab.