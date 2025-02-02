INTERVIEW: Minnesota Braille Challenge
INTERVIEW: Minnesota Braille Challenge
Minnesota’s first-ever Braille Challenge is scheduled for Feb. 8 at Bethel University’s Anderson Center in Arden Hills.
The event will bring 13 students and their families together for a day of learning, connection and friendly competition. The students will compete in several literacy challenges.
More information is available here.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Kim Wilke, a teacher of the blind and visually impaired for St. Paul Public Schools, to learn more about the event.