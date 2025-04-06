INTERVIEW: Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Fest

The 44th annual Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Fest goes through Thursday at Edina Theatre.

The festival will show 25 films total, some from as far away as Afghanistan and Peru.

General admission is $17. Student tickets are $10.

You can find the full lineup for the festival and purchase tickets here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Sohil Goorha, owner of Raag Indian Cuisine, which hosted the event’s kick-off reception on Friday, to learn more about the event.