INTERVIEW: Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day parade

The 57th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to Minneapolis in 2025 after several years in Columbia Heights.

The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. Monday in downtown Minneapolis.

It will begin at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 6th Street and end at Nicollet Avenue and 12th Street.

More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Sean Clerkin, the founder of the Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association, to learn more.