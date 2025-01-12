INTERVIEW: Minneapolis Home Building and Remodeling Expo

The annual Home Building and Remodeling Expo returns to Minneapolis from Jan. 17-19 at the Hyatt Regency.

The show will feature exhibits and demonstrations from both local and national companies.

Tickets are $5 for adults. More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Bjorn Freudenthal, the VP of New Spacesa, to learn more about the event.