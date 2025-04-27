INTERVIEW: Minneapolis Farmers Market seasonal opening

The 2025 summer season of the Minneapolis Farmers Market kicks off on May 3.

The Farmers Market will be open Wednesday-Friday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be over 30 vendors on opening weekend.

The 2025 summer season will bring live music on Sundays, monthly kids’ activities, seasonal chef demonstrations, and more.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor and reporter Brett Hoffland sat down with Gina Nelson, president of the board of directors for the Farmers Market, to learn more.