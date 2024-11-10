INTERVIEW: Minneapolis Christkindl Market

By KSTP

The Minneapolis Christkindle Market kicks off Nov. 22 and is open weekends until Dec 22.

It will be open Fridays 4-9 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Market aims to bring an authentic German-style Christmas market atmosphere to downtown Minneapolis.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Nadine Schaefer, the Market’s executive director, to learn more.