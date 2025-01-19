INTERVIEW: Minneapolis Boat Show

The Minneapolis Boat Show returns to the Minneapolis Convention Center from Jan. 23-26.

The event is the largest boat show in the Upper Midwest and will feature over 6000 new boats for sale from top brands in the industry.

Tickets are $13 online and $15 on-site.

More information can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Darren Envall of Minneapolis Boat Show to learn more about the event.