INTERVIEW: Maple Fest at UMN Landscape Arboretum

The University of Minnesota’s Landscape Arboretum in Chaska will host Maple Fest on Saturday, March 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maple Fest will include educational activities, an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, and Black Walnut syrup tours.

Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets for children ages 3 – 10 are $5 and children under 2-years-old can participate for free.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Wendy Composto, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum events manager, to learn more.

