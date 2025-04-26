INTERVIEW: Make Peace Visible Conference

A unique opportunity to make peace visible is coming, showing others how to come together for a good cause.

The Make Peace Visible Conference brings together communities across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa to explore ways to access clean food, promote food security, uphold human rights and ensure health, all of which contribute to building a positive peace.

The Make Peace Visible Conference will be held at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, MN, from May 1 to May 3. Additional details on the event can be found HERE.