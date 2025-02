INTERVIEW: Made in Minnesota Spirits Tasting Event

The Uptown Spirits Showcase will put Minnesota’s craft distilling scene on the center stage on Friday. The spirits-tasting event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Uptown Theater in Minneapolis.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Natasha Greiling of Uptown Association to learn more about the event.