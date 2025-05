Next week, Minnesotans will have a chance to be a part of the 15th annual Lemon Run and Walk.

The run-walk is a part of Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which has worked to raise money for childhood cancer.

The run-walk will take place on May 31, at Roslyn Park in Edina.

To learn more about the event as well as where you can register or donate, you can visit 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ Featured on 5 Tab.