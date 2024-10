INTERVIEW: Lakewood Cemetery's Fall Colors Celebration

Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis is hosting its Fall Colors Celebration from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The event will have cider and cookies, live music, a walking tour and more.

More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Julia Gillis, the Cemetery’s director of marketing and outreach, to learn more.