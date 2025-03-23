INTERVIEW: Invisible Wounds Project

The Invisible Wounds Project is holding a grand opening celebration for its new support center from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.

The support center is located at 840 Lake Street, Unit B, in Forest Lake. The grand opening celebration will include food, music, a guided tour of the space, and more.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Joe Mazan reported on the opening of the center in January.

The Invisible Wounds Project works with military, police, fire, EMS, frontline medical staff, corrections, 911 dispatch, and their families to focus on mental health and wellbeing.

More information on the grand opening celebration can be found here.

KSTP reporter and anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Russ Hanes, the founder of the Invisible Wounds Project, to learn more about the grand opening of the support center.