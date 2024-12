INTERVIEW: Holidazzle

The Holidazzle festival returns to Nicollet Mall on Wednesday and goes until Dec. 22.

There will be live music, vendors, food trucks and more.

Holidazzle is also fundraising in order to keep the event free by selling Friends of Holidazzle passes.

More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor and reporter Brett Hoffland sat down with Adam Duininck, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, to learn more about the event.