A country singer from Nashville is coming to Minnesota to gift guitars to two Minnesota veterans.

Guitars 4 Vets helps local veterans learn to play guitar and provide the healing power of music.

When the veterans graduate, they get a free guitar. Carl Wayne Meekins is coming to gift two guitars and perform a few songs.

John Demarco from the local chapter spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about the organization and the visit.

More about Guitars 4 Vets can be found HERE.