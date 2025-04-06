INTERVIEW: GSTA Rod & Custom Spectacular Car Show

The 67th annual GSTA Rod & Custom Spectacular Car Show will take place next weekend at the Canterbury Park Expo Center.

A portion of proceeds from the show will go to the Newgate School “Wheels for Women” program and the Minnesota Street Rod Assocation Scholarship Fund.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $7 for kids ages 6-15 and free for kids under age 6.

More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor and reporter Brett Hoffland sat down with Brian Warhol of Gopher State Timing Association to learn more about the event.