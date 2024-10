A group in the Twin Cities plans to play video games for 25 hours straight, all for a good cause.

The gaming marathon will take on November 2 at Loose Line Brewing by Gamers for Good.

The organization raises funds for local Children’s Miracle Networks hospitals during the 25 hours of the event.

The marathon starts at 9 a.m. and will run until 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 3.

