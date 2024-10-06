INTERVIEW: Fall Artisan Home Tour

The Fall Artisan Home Tour kicked off on Friday and will go on until Oct. 20.

The tour will feature 16 homes that will be open from 12-6 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays. There will also be four additional homes open on the final weekend, Oct. 18-20.

Tickets can be purchased here or at Bachman’s.

More information can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Katie Elfstrom of Housing First Minnesota to learn more.