INTERVIEW: Extreme Horse Skijoring at Canterbury Park

Extreme Horse Skijoring will take place at Canterbury Park on Sunday.

The extreme sport includes skiers being pulled by a horse and rider while going through a course.

Sunday will also include Corgi and Bernese Mountain dog racing, over 20 vendors, and more. Tickets are $17.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Ted Slathar, who runs the skijoring operation, to learn more.