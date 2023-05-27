Interview: Edina Art Fair

nbsp;

The Edina Art Fair is kicking off on Friday, June 2 through June 4 at the 50th and France business district in Edina.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Max Musicant, Executive Director of the Edina Art Fair, to discuss the event.

The fair is one of the premier art festivals in the Midwest, with nearly 300,000 visitors attending the three-day event, said Musicant.

The fair begins at 12 p.m. on June 2 and goes until 7 p.m. On June 3 and 4, the fair starts at 10 a.m.

Musicant noted some feedback the art fair received last year, saying, “It feels like a little slice of Europe walking those streets.” Except for this event, you don’t need a passport.

