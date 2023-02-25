INTERVIEW: Eat Street Crossing with Lina Goh

On 28th and Nicollet, Lina Goh and her husband John Ng have created a welcoming, accessible food hall with strong ties to the neighborhood.

Eat Street Crossing is scheduled to open March 4, at 11 a.m. The concept behind it has been in the works for years now; the ribbon cutting ceremony takes place shortly before the opening at 10:30 a.m.

Eat Street Crossing features six concepts, patio space and a private event area. Sushi Dori and Ramen Shoten, two of the six concepts, are run by Goh and Ng.

Goh was born and raised in Malaysia before moving to Singapore and eventually New Zealand. Lina realized early on in life that food can connect people and even act as the “glue” that holds us together.