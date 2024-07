INTERVIEW: Dragon Festival

The Dragon Festival is back on Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Lake Phalen.

The event is an annual celebration of Asian-Pacific cultures.

There will be dragon boat races, a fashion show, food vendors and more.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Dragon Festival Board Chair Maikhou Vang to learn more about the event.

