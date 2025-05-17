INTERVIEW: Doors Open Minneapolis

Residents will get an opportunity this weekend to visit venues across the city that might be typically closed to the public.

Over 100 venues will be open from theaters to business hubs, sacred spaces, private clubs, sports complexes and even buildings that aren’t open yet.

The free behind-the-scenes look is meant to help provide perspective into why venues like these are important to the city’s identity, as well as the businesses they provide and the people who are a part of them.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details can be found HERE.