Eating out could be done for a good cause this month, raising funds for those living with HIV in the Twin Cities.

On April 24, over 124 participating restaurants will be a part of “Dining Out For Life,” where a portion of each food bill will be donated to the Aliveness Project.

The Aliveness Project supports people living with and at the greatest risk of HIV, providing them resources and direct services.

Additional details on the event can be found HERE.