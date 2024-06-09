INTERVIEW: Deutsche Tage

The Deutsche Tage, or German Days, Festival is continuing Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission is free, but a $10 wristband is required to buy alcohol.

Proceeds for this event benefit the Germanic-American Institute, a 501 C3 non-profit that works to connect people with German language and culture.

More information can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Danika Hoffmann, a GAI board member, to find out more about the event.