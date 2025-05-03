INTERVIEW: Derby Day at Running Aces

Saturday is an exciting day for race fans with the running of the Kentucky Derby; luckily, fans won’t have to travel out of state to enjoy the event.

Running Aces will hold a plethora of events to mark the occasion, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees will be able to watch and wager on the race and enjoy live music, take a photo-op with horses on the track, try food from multiple food trucks, compete in a Derby hat contest, and more.

Details on the event can be found HERE.