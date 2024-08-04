INTERVIEW: Crayfest expands in the North Loop

Cray week begins Monday.

Each summer, thousands of people head to the North Loop for Smack Shack’s annual block party known as Crayfest.

This year, they’re giving you even more opportunities to join in on the fun.

Josh Thomas joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Sunday morning to discuss the expansion of this year’s event as well as what attendees can expect. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Crayweek begins Monday and runs through the 11th. CLICK HERE for additional event information.