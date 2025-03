ComMUSICation is a non-profit in St. Paul working to make high-quality afterschool music education accessible for kids. They offer several free classes for kids in grades K-12.

You can find several music programs here. More information on ComMUSICation can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sat down with Georgina Chinchilla Gonzalez, ComMUSICation Executive Director, to learn more.