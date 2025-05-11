INTERVIEW: Coloring Book celebrates St. Paul Parks

A new book is celebrating the history of St. Paul Parks through coloring.

The book features 20 different parks. Featuring Chinese gardens and the pagodas at Phalen Park to Suni Lee’s statue, each coloring picture looks to showcase the nature and depth St. Paul parks have.

The coloring book can be ordered online now.

In addition to the coloring book, St. Paul Parks is celebrating “Parksgiving Day” on Friday. The celebration will be at Urban Park in St. Paul, where the renovated fountain will be rededicated after being restored.