INTERVIEW: Celebration of the Gift of the Cherry Trees

The 13th Annual Celebration of the Gift of the Cherry Trees will take place at Como Park on May 3.

The event celebrates the anniversary of the Japanese government donating a group of 20 cherry trees to 36 cities in America, including St. Paul, in 2012.

This year’s event will include traditional dances, crafts, and more. Former Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue will also attend the event.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Brittney Ermon sat down with JoAnn Blatchley, the co-president of the St. Paul-Nagasaki Sister City Committee, to learn more about the event.

More information about the event can be found here.