Minnesotans are trying to raise more than $1 million for type one diabetes, with the Breakthrough T1D walk in Eagan.

The Breakthrough T1D Walk is set to take place on Saturday, May 17, at TCO Stadium at Vikings Lakes in Eagan. The event will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., featuring an area to get new kicks, a one-mile and two-mile walk, and a parade.

