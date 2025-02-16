INTERVIEW: Bedrace for Bridging

The 2025 Bedrace for Bridging event will take place on March 1 at 6 p.m.

Teams of four in creative costumes will race down Buck Hill’s tubing hill atop queen-sized mattresses. The event raises money for Bridging, a non-profit that helps families pursue housing stability.

New this year are the “Northern Lights” backdrop display, a raffle and an afterparty.

More information is available here. If you’d like to register a team, click here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Diana Dalsin, the director of strategic partnership for Bridging, to learn more about the fundraising event.